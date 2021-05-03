Egypt, France sign contract to supply 30 Rafale fighter jets -ministry

CAIRO, May 4 (Reuters) - Egypt and France signed a contract for the supply of 30 Rafale fighter jets, Egypt defense ministry said on its website early on Tuesday.

“Egypt and France signed a contract to supply 30 Rafale jets through the Egyptian Armed Forces and the French Dassault Aviation company, provided that, the concluded contract is financed through a financing loan of a minimum duration of 10 years,” the ministry said. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Chris Reese)