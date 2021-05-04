Dassault Aviation shares rally after Egypt orders French fighter jets

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation is seen on a hangar in Merignac near Bordeaux, France, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in Dassault Aviation surged higher on Tuesday, after Egypt’s defence ministry said it had signed a contract with France to buy 30 Rafale fighter jets.

Dassault Aviation’s shares were up by around 4.8% in early session trading, among the top performers on Paris’ SBF-120 equity index.

The Egyptian deal provides a further boost for the Dassault-made warplane after a 2.5 billion euro ($3 billion)agreement was finalised in January for the sale of 18 Rafales to Greece.

($1 = 0.8310 euros)