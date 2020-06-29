Industrials
June 29, 2020 / 10:23 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

France's Macron pledges extra 15 bln euros to make economy greener

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - France will spend an extra 15 billion euros ($16.9 billion) over two years to make its economy greener, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

Macron was responding to proposals put forward by a Citizens’ Climate Council that he created to help set a new course on France’s ecological agenda.

The president was addressing the Climate council after his centrist party received a drubbing in Sunday’s municipal elections, with the Greens winning control of big cities including Lyon, Bordeaux and Strasbourg.

However, Macron said he disagreed with the council’s proposal for a 4% tax on dividends to help fund new environmental policies, saying it would discourage investments.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

