Report on French coal power shutdown expected soon -minister

PARIS, April 1 (Reuters) - French power grid operator RTE is poised to publish a report that is expected to lay out a possible roadmap for shutting down France’s four remaining coal power plants by 2022, Ecology Minister Francois de Rudy said on Monday.

The French government plans to halt the remaining coal power plants operated by state-controlled utility EDF and Germany’s Uniper as part of its efforts to curb carbon emissions.

The plants have an installed capacity of about 3,000 megawatts (MW).

The minister had asked RTE for an additional analysis on France’s energy needs and security of power supply before a decision this summer on whether to allow a planned conversion of EDF’s 1,200 MW Cordemais coal-fired plant into biomass power generation.

“The RTE report will show us the possible ways to close the coal-fired plants by 2022,” de Rugy said during an interview on French parliamentary television channel LCP.

He added that the government had also asked France’s highest administrative court, the State Council, to look at secured legal pathways for the shutdown of the coal power plants operated by the companies. (Reporting by Bate Felix Editing by David Goodman)