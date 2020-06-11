France expects no electricity "blackout" this winter

PARIS, June 11 (Reuters) - France is unlikely to experience electricity blackouts this winter despite an expected tight supply situation with several of its nuclear reactors expected to be offline, French energy minister and the head of the power grid said on Wednesday.

French winter electricity consumption is expected to be at around the same level as the previous year, the head of the electricity grid operator Francois Brottes, told a news conference.

He added that France may have to import during the winter to guarantee winter supply, while electricity supply for the summer was secured.

The new coronavirus outbreak has disrupted utility EDF’s nuclear reactor maintenance plans, delaying the start of several reactors.

Energy Minister Elisabeth Borne said measures have been put in place to avoid any blackouts. “This unprecedented crisis has led to unprecedented measures,” she said. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet Writing by Bate Felix;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)