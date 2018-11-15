France has sufficient power supply for the winter -RTE

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - France has enough power supply to see it through the winter but the country needs to be vigilant from mid-January to the end of February during an expected cold spell when supply is expected to be tight, said grid operator RTE on Thursday.

RTE said in its winter and medium-term outlook that up to 2020, electricity demand and supply is expected to be balanced but without any margins, due to the expected shutdown of some thermal power generation units.

After winter 2020, France will have enough margin which could allow it to gradually shut down five coal power units in Cordemais, Havre, Gardanne and Saint-Avold, and the Fessenheim nuclear power plant under certain conditions. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)