French unions call for 24 strike in energy sector on Feb. 5

PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The mining and energy branch of France’s CGT trade union has called for a 24 hour strike to demand higher salaries and pensions, the union said on Thursday.

The CGT said it was pushing to align its protest with the grassroots “yellow vests” protest over the cost of living, which has roiled France since the end of last year with weekly violent clashes in various cities between police and demonstrators.

“On Feb. 5, FNME CGT is calling on all workers to go on strike for 24 hours,” it said. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)