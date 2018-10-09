Strike cuts French electricity generation by 2.8 GW

PARIS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - A power sector strike reduced electricity generation at three French nuclear reactors and two coal-fired generators by 2.8 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday, data by French power grid operator RTE showed.

The 24-hour strike by the energy branch of the hardline CGT trade union is part of a nationwide protest by several unions against President Emmanuel Macron’s reforms.

RTE’s data showed that power generation was reduced at EDF operated St. Laurent 1, Cruas 2 and Chinon 4 nuclear reactors, while output was at zero at the Cordemais 4 and 5 coal power plants.

The generators were expected to resume production later on Tuesday evening.