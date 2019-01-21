Energy
Strike hits French nuclear and coal generation units

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - A strike in the French power sector has reduced power generation at state-controlled utility EDF’s 1,300 megawatt (MW) St. Alban 1 nuclear reactor by around 80 percent, electricity grid operator RTE said on Monday.

RTE data showed that output at St. Alban 1 was at 260 MW by 2200 GMT.

The power systems operator said on Sunday that EDF had been warned of a 24-hour strike at its power generation units in France starting Monday Jan. 21 at 2000 GMT.

RTE said the strike had also impacted electricity output at EDF’s 1,200 MW Cordemais 4 and 5 coal-fired power generators. Output at Cordemais 4 was down over 32 percent at 392 MW, while the similar capacity Cordemais 5 was offline. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sandra Maler )

