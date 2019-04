PARIS, April 10 (Reuters) - Hydropower generation at French utility EDF’s plants in France has been reduced by 1,550 megawatts on Wednesday due to strikes, said the RTE electricity grid operator RTE.

EDF was notified of the 24-hour strike by unions on Monday.

Hydropower represents about 19 percent of France’s installed electricity capacity and accounted for about 12.5 percent of its power generation in 2018. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)