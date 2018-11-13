UPDATE 1-Strike cuts French electricity output by 3.5 GW -RTE

(Adds impact on hydro power stations)

PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - A nationwide strike has reduced French electricity production by 3.5 gigawatts (GW) mostly at state-controlled utility EDF’s nuclear, coal and hydro power plants, said power grid operator RTE.

The energy branch of France’s CGT union had called for the strike in protest over stalled wage negotiations and a possible government-led restructuring of EDF.

The RTE said the strike had reduced power generation at EDF-operated Chinon 1 and St. Laurent 1 nuclear reactors.

Power output had also been reduced to zero at EDF’s Cordemais 4 and 5 coal-fired plants, while an ongoing strike at the Havre 4 coal power plant that began on Oct. 27 was extended by 24 hours until Nov. 14, added the RTE.

Electricity generation was reduced by 800 MW at EDF’s hydro power stations across France by 1120 GMT on Tuesday, RTE said. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)