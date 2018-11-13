UPDATE 2-Strike cuts French electricity output by 5.5 GW -RTE

(Adds more detail)

PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - A nationwide strike reduced French electricity production by 5.5 gigawatts (GW), mostly at state-controlled utility EDF’s nuclear, coal and hydro power plants, power grid operator RTE said on Tuesday.

The energy branch of France’s CGT union had called the strike in protest over stalled wage negotiations and a possible government-led restructuring of EDF.

EDF said around 8.33 percent of its staff had joined the strike by midday local time in Paris.

The RTE said electricity generation was reduced at EDF-operated Paluel 1, Chinon 1 and St. Laurent 1 nuclear reactors.

Power output had also been reduced to zero at EDF’s Cordemais 4 and 5 coal-fired plants, while an ongoing strike at the Havre 4 coal power plant that began on Oct. 27 was extended by 24 hours until Nov. 14, the RTE added.

Electricity generation was reduced by around 1,950 MW at EDF's hydro power stations across France, RTE said.