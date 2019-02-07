French 2018 power output saw its strongest growth in a decade

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - French electricity generation saw it biggest increase in ten years, up 3.7 percent at 549 terawatt hour (TWh) compared with 2017, thanks to a surge in power output from nuclear and renewables sources, French grid operator said on Thursday.

The increased output from nuclear and renewables enabled France cut is carbon emissions from power generation by 28 percent year-on-year in 2018, RTE said in its yearly report.

The strong availability in nuclear and renewables, and a mild winter, also led to a sharp fall in power generation from coal, gas and oil-fired generators, down 26.8 percent in 2018 compared with the previous year.

RTE said renewable wind, and solar power in France rose 15.3 percent and 11.3 percent respectively in 2018 thanks to favourable weather conditions and a rise in installed renewables capacity, which added 2,400 megawatts during the year, the equivalent of two nuclear reactors.

It said power consumption was stable for the sixth year in a row at 474 TWh, in line with its forecast. It helped to keep France as the top, net electricity exporter in Europe with 86.3 TWh exported, while 26 TWh was imported during the year. (Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by John Irish)