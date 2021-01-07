French grid operator RTE says power in tight supply on Friday

PARIS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - French grid operator RTE urged households to reduce their electricity consumption on Friday, warning that below-normal temperatures meant power supply would be tight.

RTE forecast power demand would hit a new high of 88,000 megawatts only fractionally below a projected power generation of 88,200 MW.

“In order to avoid all risk of power cuts, RTE urges citizens to reduce their consumption (between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.),” RTE said in a statement late on Thursday.

RTE said that although its margin of operation was reduced, it had other levers to guarantee power supply in case of unforeseen problems, including asking major industrial users to reduce consumption at short notice.

It could also reduce electricity tension on the network and, as a last resort, carry out targeted cuts in some areas for a brief period.

Temperatures were poised to fall 4 to 4.5 degrees Centigrade below seasonal norms on Friday, RTE said.

If every citizen turned off a light bulb, some 600 MW of power would be conserved, enough to power a city the size of Toulouse, the grid operator added. (Reporting by Richard Lough Editing by Marguerita Choy)