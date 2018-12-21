French wind power generation jumps 19 pct in November -RTE

PARIS, France, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Electricity generated by French wind turbines rose 18.8 percent in November to 2.78 terawatt hours (TWh) due to increased wind capacity connected to the grid and favourable weather conditions, grid operator RTE said on Friday.

Electricity generated by renewable sources, excluding hydro power, rose nearly 10 percent to 4 TWh during the month compared with the same period a year ago, RTE said in its monthly report.

Nuclear power generation, which accounts for over 75 percent of France’s electricity needs, was up 7.6 percent during the period at 32.7 TWh, while thermal fuel, coal and gas-fired power production fell nearly 20 percent to 5.67 TWh year-on-year in November.

Hydro power generation was steady at 3.9 TWh, RTE said.

French electricity demand in November was down 2.8 percent at 43.7 TWh compared with the same month in 2017. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)