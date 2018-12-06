French wind power output rose 17.5 percent in October -RTE

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Electricity generation from French wind turbines rose 17.5 percent in October, boosting French power generation from renewable sources which rose during the month alongside nuclear output, while coal and gas-fired generation fell.

Power generation from thermal, coal and gas generators fell 29.4 percent to 3.76 terawatt hour (TWh) in October compared with the same month a year ago, said French grid operator RTE in its monthly report.

Nuclear power output, which accounts for over 75 percent of French electricity needs, rose 12.7 percent to 31.6 TWh, added the RTE.

Electricity generation from hydro power dams rose 7 percent to 2.92 TWh in October, while solar output increased 4.3 percent to 0.75 TWh.

The RTE said French power consumption during the month of October rose 4.3 percent to 37 TWh, up 1 percent compared with the same month in 2017. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)