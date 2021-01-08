RPT-French grid operator RTE sees no need for power cuts

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

PARIS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - French grid operator RTE said on Friday that peak consumption hours in the country had passed without the need to take special measures to maintain the security of supply.

The company had said late on Thursday that there was a risk of tight power supply due to low temperatures, and urged people to reduce their consumption during peak hours. (Reporting by Forrest Crellin. Editing by Jane Merriman)