August 1, 2018 / 8:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Strong French hydro, nuclear power output squeeze out fossil fuels in June -RTE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - French electricity output from nuclear and renewables power sources rose sharply in June, squeezing out the use of coal, oil and gas-fired power generation, while demand fell 2.6 percent during the period, grid operator RTE said on Wednesday.

French power generation from fossil fuel thermal sources including coal, gas and oil, tumbled 47 percent in June compared with the same month a year ago, RTE said in its monthly report.

Electricity production from hydro power stations rose 48 percent, while nuclear power output increased by 6.3 percent compared with June 2017.

In the wholesale power market, RTE said that despite strong growth compared with May, prices in France and Germany remain far lower than those of neighbouring countries.

French prices, which average 42.32 euros ($49.46) a megawatt hour (MWh) in June, were the lowest in Europe.

$1 = 0.8557 euros Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

