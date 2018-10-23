REFILE-UPDATE 1-French long-term energy strategy delayed to November -source

(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline)

PARIS, Oct 23 - The French government will present its 2018-28 energy strategy next month instead of at the end of this month, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The long-awaited plan (PPE) will outline how and by when France will reduce the share of nuclear energy in electricity generation, currently at about 75 percent, and is a crucial factor in the investment planning of state-owned utility EDF , which operates France’s 58 nuclear reactors.

“There is no delay. We are just taking our time to consider fundamental issues such as climate change and energy prices because the decisions we make will commit the country for decades,” the source said, adding that the government aims to present the plan in coming weeks, probably in November.

French daily Le Figaro reported on its website that the PPE would be presented mid-November, possibly on Nov. 12, by French President Emmanuel Macron.

A 2015 law voted by the previous socialist government set a target to reduce the share of nuclear to 50 percent by 2025, but Macron last year dropped a campaign promise to respect that deadline.

His popular environment minister Nicolas Hulot resigned in August in protest over what he said was Macron’s lack of focus on the environment, saying nuclear energy was a “useless folly”. (Reporting by Simon Carraud Writing by Geert De Clercq; editing by David Evans)