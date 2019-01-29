French fuel price revolt boosted ethanol use - industry officials

PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Public anger in France over increasing fuel prices, which gave rise to the anti-government “yellow vest” movement, has further boosted demand for crop-based ethanol fuel from motorists seeking cheaper deals, industry representatives said on Tuesday.

Ethanol, which is blended with gasoline as part of renewable energy policy targets, had already benefited from a favourable environment in France in the past two years.

A decline in diesel demand and the licensing of so-called “flex-fuel” kits to allow cars to run on high-ethanol fuel have contributed to an increase in its use.

Ethanol in France is made using sugar beet or cereal.

Fuel containing up to 10 percent ethanol, known as SP95-E10, reinforced its position last year as the best-selling gasoline type in France, claiming an average 43 percent market share compared with about 39 percent in 2017, ethanol producer group SNPAA said.

The E85 mix, containing up to 85 percent ethanol, saw consumption jump by 55 percent, although it remained a small part of the gasoline market with a share of about 2 percent.

Ethanol fuel has also benefited from French tax breaks that increase with higher blending levels, making E10 and E85 cheaper than other blends, even when factoring in ethanol’s lower fuel efficiency compared with traditional petrol.

Selling at about half the price of E10, the E85 blend has attracted growing attention as rising fuel costs coincided with the spread of flex-fuel kits, SNPAA said.

“Demand picked up from October 2017 when people heard about the authorisation for flex-fuel kits,” SNPAA secretary-general Sylvain Demoures told a news conference.

“With the increase in fuel prices last summer, more people became interested ... and the trend was reinforced by the current (yellow vest) debate,” Demoures added.

Higher fuel costs brought “yellow vest” protesters - who wear the fluorescent jackets French motorists are required to carry in their cars - onto the streets in November, before their movement then developed into a broader revolt against President Emmanuel Macron.

Buying and installing a flex-fuel kit typically costs around 1,000 euros ($1,140), with payback in two years for an average French driver or in a year or less for heavy road users, kit suppliers said at the conference.

Sales at kit supplier Biomotors climbed to more than 2,300 units in January, compared with about 1,200 per month on average last year, its managing director Alexis Landrieu said.

Several French regions have offered aid to motorists to acquire flex-fuel kits, amid criticism that a government subsidy to trade in older cars for new models was inadequate for low-income households.