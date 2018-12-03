Online fashion retailer Showroomprive launches $46 mln capital increase

PARIS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - French online fashion retailer Showroomprive launched an issue of new shares to raise around 40 million euros ($46 million), part of which would help fund a small-scale acquisition.

The new shares would be priced at 2.50 euros per share - marking a discount of around 25 percent to Showroomprive’s closing price of 3.35 euros on Nov. 30.

Showroomprive, in which French supermarket retailer Carrefour has a stake of around 17 percent, added that part of the proceeds would be used to fund buying full control of French online beauty products firm ‘Beauteprivee’.