Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 3, 2018 / 6:30 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Online fashion retailer Showroomprive launches $46 mln capital increase

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - French online fashion retailer Showroomprive launched an issue of new shares to raise around 40 million euros ($46 million), part of which would help fund a small-scale acquisition.

The new shares would be priced at 2.50 euros per share - marking a discount of around 25 percent to Showroomprive’s closing price of 3.35 euros on Nov. 30.

Showroomprive, in which French supermarket retailer Carrefour has a stake of around 17 percent, added that part of the proceeds would be used to fund buying full control of French online beauty products firm ‘Beauteprivee’.

$1 = 0.8800 euros Reporting by Pascale Denis and Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.