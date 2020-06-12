Vivarte receives 25 bids for its La Halle fashion brand, says CEO

PARIS, June 12 (Reuters) - French fashion group Vivarte has received 25 bids for its La Halle clothing brand, Vivarte Chief Executive Patrick Puy said on Friday, as retail brands battle a slump in business due to the coronavirus crisis.

Puy, who is also Vivarte’s chairman, told RTL radio that he hoped to receive more offers.

Vivarte has been selling various brands over the past three years, part of a broader financial and debt restructuring plan.