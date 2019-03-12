U.S. futures brokerage R.J. O'Brien to open Paris office

PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. futures brokerage R.J. O’Brien is planning to open an office in Paris, with the French capital looking to strengthen its position as a global financial centre in the wake of Brexit.

The company said it had established a new affiliate called R.J. O’Brien France S.A.S., that will open an office in Paris as soon as the end of March, pending regulatory approval.

“We’ve long had a plan to establish a presence in continental Europe that complements our UK offering, which is truly formidable following our work over the past five years,” company chairman and chief executive Gerald Corcoran said in a statement.

“The office gives us another great opportunity to attract brokers and clients throughout the continent,” he added.