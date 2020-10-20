Floods in southern France to cost 210 mln euros -insurance body

PARIS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Damage caused by floods and heavy rain in southeastern France is expected to cost 210 million euros ($248.12 million) in insurance claims, French insurance body FFA and reinsurer CCR said on Monday.

FFA and CCR also said in a statement that 72 percent of the insurance claims will be paid for damaged houses.

The southeastern region of Alpes Maritimes was lashed in early October by torrential rain caused by Storm Alex and swollen rivers swept away houses, bridges and parts of roads. ($1 = 0.8464 euros) (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Catherine Evans)