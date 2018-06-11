FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 11, 2018 / 11:20 AM / 2 days ago

France, Germany making progress on euro zone roadmap - French minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 11 (Reuters) - France and Germany are making progress on drawing up a joint roadmap for euro zone reform due later this month, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel aim to present their reform proposal at a European Union summit on June 27-28, but differences remain on a euro zone investment fund and joint bank deposit insurance.

“We are on the right path. It’s long and difficult, it takes a lot of time and determination ... But I think we are making progress towards reaching a Franco-German agreement on the roadmap for euro zone’s future,” Le Maire told a conference in Paris. (Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; writing by Leigh Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.