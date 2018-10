BERLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - A majority of euro zone countries favour the single currency area adopting a fiscal capacity, or common budget, French Finance Minister Brune Le Maire said on Friday.

“There is a real change in the eurogroup and within the EU. A clear majority now support such a capacity,” he said after meeting German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz in Berlin. “Call it a fiscal capacity or a budget, it is the same in the end.”