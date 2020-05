MADRID, May 18 (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez welcomed a 500 billion euro ($543 billion) Recovery Fund proposed by France and Germany on Monday to help regions and sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus.

“It is a first step in the right direction,” Sanchez wrote on Twitter, adding it was an initiative in line with Spain’s demands that “we should keep advancing”. (Reporting by Jessica Jones; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)