UPDATE 1-France, Germany want Iran to reverse ballistic missile programme
December 4, 2017 / 1:57 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-France, Germany want Iran to reverse ballistic missile programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, quotes)

PARIS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - France and Germany agree that Iran must reverse its ballistic missile programme and end its “hegemonic temptations” across the Middle East, the French foreign minister said on Monday.

“We also have the same view on the necessity for Iran to go back on its ballistic missile programme and its hegemonic temptations,” Jean-Yves Le Drian said at a news conference alongside his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman earlier on Monday said Paris should know that Iran’s missile programme is not an issue that can be negotiated.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will definitely not negotiate on defence and missile issues,” Bahram Qassemi said on Monday, according to state media, indicating that French officials were ignoring recent history in the region.

Gabriel said the two countries would continue to defend the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. (Reporting by John Irish; editing by Richard Lough and Leigh Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
