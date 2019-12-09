French regulator says to ban some glyphosate-based products

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - French health and environment agency ANSES said on Monday it was banning 36 products containing weedkiller glyphosate and refusing applications to launch another four glyphosate products due to insufficient data on health risks.

The products would no longer be authorised for use after end-2020, it said in a statement.

The products accounted for nearly three-quarters of the volume of glyphosate products sold in France in 2018, it said.