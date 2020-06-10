FranceAgriMer raises non-EU soft wheat export estimate to 13.45 mln T

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday increased its forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union this season to 13.45 million tonnes from 13.3 million estimated last month.

The projected exports for the 2019/20 that ends on June 30, which would mark a record volume, would be 39.1% above last season’s, FranceAgriMer’s cereal supply and demand data showed.

The office lowered its outlook for soft wheat stocks at the end of this season to 2.8 million tonnes from 2.9 million last month.