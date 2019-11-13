FranceAgriMer raises non-EU wheat export forecast to 12 mln T

PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday increased its forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union this season to 12.0 million tonnes from 11.7 million projected last month.

The revised 2019/20 wheat export forecast was up 24% compared with last season’s level. FranceAgriMer had already increased its estimate last month from an initial outlook of 11 million tonnes in September.

The raised export forecast contributed to a decrease in projected soft wheat stocks at the of the season, now seen at 2.5 million tonnes compared with 2.9 million expected previously.