FranceAgriMer raises non-EU wheat export forecast to 12.2 mln T

PARIS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday increased its forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union this season to 12.2 million tonnes from 12.0 million projected last month.

The revised 2019/20 wheat export forecast was up 26% compared with last season’s level. FranceAgriMer had already increased its export estimate in the two previous months from an initial outlook of 11 million tonnes in September.

The revised export forecast contributed to a cut in projected soft wheat stocks at the end of the season, now seen at 2.4 million tonnes compared with 2.5 million expected previously.

FranceAgriMer also cut its forecast for French maize stocks at the end of the season, now seen at 2.1 million tonnes, down from 2.2 million seen last month.

French barley stock estimates were left unchanged at 2.1 million tonnes. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)