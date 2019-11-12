France trims wheat crop estimate, ups maize, sugar beet

PARIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - France’s farm ministry on Tuesday lowered its estimate of the country’s 2019 soft wheat harvest to 39.5 million tonnes from 39.7 million seen a month ago.

That would still be 16% above last year’s volume and 11.8% higher than the average of the past five years, the ministry said in a crop report.

For grain maize, harvesting of which is continuing, the ministry increased its forecast of this year’s crop, excluding production for seeds, to 12.6 million tonnes from 12.5 million last month.

Expected sugar beet production was raised to 37.2 million tonnes from 36.9 million expected last month.