France will end healthcare refunds for homeopathic drugs - minister

PARIS, July 9 (Reuters) - France will end social security reimbursements for homeopathic drugs, French Healthcare Minister Agnes Buzyn said in a newspaper interview on Tuesday, adding that the new policy would be fully implemented from the start of 2021.

Earlier this year, the country’s health watchdog had recommended France make the move, citing the insufficient effectiveness of the alternative medicine after an investigation into how it affected conditions such anxiety or foot warts.

Buzyn told Le Parisien newspaper that there would be a phase-out period before 2021, with the government initially aiming to cut refunds for the drugs from 30% of their cost to 15% as of January 2020 as a first step.

“That will give manufacturers time to get organised,” she added. (Reporting by Sarah White and Simon Carraud; Editing by Alison Williams)