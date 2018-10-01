FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 3:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

A horse runs into a betting bar in France....

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - A young racehorse trained near the world-famous Chateau de Chantilly escaped her handler and bolted for the nearest sports betting bar, sending panicked customers scampering for safety.

According to newspaper Ouest-France, trainer Jean-Marie Beguignem said he lost control of the horse as he led her from a stable to the racecourse, located about 50km (31.1 miles) to the north of Paris. He said the horse had a penchant for running away.

“There was quite a panic. I still can’t quite believe it happened,” bar owner Stephane Jasmin told Reuters.

The horse ran from one end of the bar to the other before turning around and charging back through, still bucking its legs and crashing into tables and chairs, Jasmin said. The incident took place on Sept. 24.

Chantilly is home to the Great Stables, a veritable equine palace that was used to shoot scenes in the 1985 James Bond film “A View to a Kill”.

Reporting By Brian Love and Pascale Antonie; editing by Richard Lough and Ed Osmond

