France won't ban Huawei, but encouraging 5G telcos to avoid it - report

PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - The head of the French cybersecurity agency ANSSI said there would not be a total ban on using equipment from Huawei in the rollout of the French 5G telecoms network, but that it was pushing French telcos to avoid switching to the Chinese company.

“What I can say is that there won’t be a total ban,” Guillaume Poupard told Les Echos newspaper in an interview.

“For operators that are not currently using Huawei, we are inciting them not to go for it, because that’s kind of the natural course of things.” (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Jan Harvey)