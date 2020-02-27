Chinese telecoms giant Huawei to build a base station factory in France

PARIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Chinese telecoms giant Huawei will build its first European factory in France, where it will manufacture mobile base stations, Chairman Liang Hua said on Thursday.

The group plans to spend 200 million euros in the first phase of the construction project. Five hundred jobs will be created, he said.

Huawei is at the centre of a geopolitical storm that pits the United States against China over the next generation of mobile internet, or 5G. Europe has become a key battleground in what some compare to the Cold War antagonism with the Soviet Union. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Richard Lough)