Iliad's Free to hold briefing on Dec. 4, expectations on new box

PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - French telecoms operator Free, which is expected to unveil a new internet set-top box in a bid to revive customer subscriptions, on Friday sent out press invitations for a “keynote” presentation on Dec. 4, though it did not give details.

The low cost operator is a unit of Iliad, which reported a fall in subscribers to its mobile and fixed line services in the third quarter.

Free had said earlier in November that it was set to unveil the new model for its box - which will give users access to TV, telephone and internet services, and has been long awaited by market watchers - by the end of the year.