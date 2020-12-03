Indonesia eager to clinch French Rafale fighter jets deal soon: La Tribune

FILE PHOTO: A Rafale fighter jet, manufactured by Dassault Aviation, takes part in a flying display at Saint-Dizier Air Base as the French Air Force celebrates 20,000 days of uninterrupted nuclear warning and the completion of a new round of Strategic Air Force (SAF) modernization in Saint-Dizier, France, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Negotiations between France and Indonesia for the purchase of 48 French Rafale fighter jets are advancing at a fast pace and a deal could be inked soon, French website La Tribune.fr said on Thursday, citing several sources.

Indonesia would like to seal a deal before the end of the year but French negotiators want to take the time necessary to fine-tune the details, it said.