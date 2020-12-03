UPDATE 1-'Good progress' in Rafale jets negotiations between France and Indonesia -minister

(Adds comments by French defense minister)

PARIS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Negotiations between France and Indonesia for the purchase of 48 French Rafale fighter jets are “very well advanced”, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said on Thursday, confirming earlier press reports.

“If this order goes through ... that means 7,000 jobs during 18 months. That is massive”, Parly told BFM TV.

French website La Tribune.fr, citing several sources, reported a deal could be signed soon.

Indonesia would like to seal a deal before the end of the year but French negotiators want to take the time necessary to fine-tune the details, it said.

Parly also said France was talking to Greece, Finland and Switzerland about Rafale jets. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and John Irish; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Alison Williams and Tom Brown)