PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - French insurer April, in which private equity firm CVC is looking to buy a majority stake, outlined on Monday targets for more earnings growth this year.

April said it now expects current earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) was expected to rise by 4-7 percent in 2019, and to grow an annual average growth of between 5 and 10 percent between 2019 and 2022. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Inti Landauro)