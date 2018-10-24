FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 24, 2018 / 5:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Reinsurer Scor's Q3 profit rises

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - French reinsurer Scor, which rejected a 8.2 billion euro ($9.4 billion) bid from rival Covea last month, reported a higher third-quarter profit and said it was on track to meet its financial and strategic targets.

Scor said its third quarter net income had risen to 80 million euros, compared with a loss of 267 million euros a year ago, when earnings were hit by the impact of natural disasters.

Covea, which already owns about 8.5 percent of Scor, offered in late August to pay 43 euros per Scor share, valuing the company at about 8.2 billion euros. However, Scor Chief Executive Denis Kessler rejected the offer citing it was too low.

$1 = 0.8718 euros Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.