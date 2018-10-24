UPDATE 1-Reinsurer Scor swings to profit in Q3 from year ago loss

* Scor reports Q3 net profit of 80M euros from 267M euro loss

* Scor “in very good shape”, says CEO

* Excluding U.S. tax reform, Scor almost met 2019 targets

* Scor rejected takeover bid from Covea earlier (Adds detail and background)

By Inti Landauro

PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - French reinsurer Scor, which rejected a 8.2 billion euro ($9.4 billion) bid from rival Covea last month, posted a net profit in the third quarter from a year-ago loss and said it was on track to meet its financial and strategic targets.

Scor said its third quarter net income had risen to 80 million euros, compared with a loss of 267 million euros a year ago, when earnings were hit by the impact of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and devastating earthquakes in Mexico.

The company’s net profit over the first nine months of the year rose to 342 million euros up from 25 million euros last year. Excluding the negative effects of U.S. tax reforms, Scor’s net profit was 405 million euros.

“This performance bears witness to the relevance of our strategy,” said Chief Executive Denis Kessler in a statement.

“The Group is in very good shape and well on track to meet the targets of (three-year plan) ‘Vision in Action,” he added.

Covea, which already owns about 8.5 percent of Scor, offered in late August to pay 43 euros per Scor share, valuing the company at about 8.2 billion euros. However, Kessler and his board rejected the offer saying it didn’t reflect the potential value of the company.

Scor shares have gained 15 percent since Covea disclosed its move and ended at 40.83 euros on Tuesday.

Covea, which is bound by a 2016 covenant to submit any stake increase to the board for approval until at least April 2019, has said it still intends to take over Scor.

Covea, an increasingly assertive player on the French insurance market, hopes the Scor deal will make it a major actor on the European stage, where a process of consolidation is set to open up more opportunities for acquisitions as technological changes are likely to shake up the industry.