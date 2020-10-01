France needs new pandemic business insurance law: minister

FILE PHOTO: Bruno Le Maire, French Minister of the Economy, Finance, and Recovery, wearing a protective face mask, speaks during a news conference to present French government 2021 budget following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - France will need a law requiring insurers to offer businesses coverage for losses linked to future pandemics, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.

“The state is not going to pick up the tab for businesses’ operating losses each time there’s a new pandemic,” Le Maire said in an online interview session with Le Monde newspaper.

“Insurers are going to have to get involved and it’s not going to be a voluntary involvement. We need a law setting up a new pandemic insurance system,” he added.