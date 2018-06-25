Recent floods cost French insurers around 430 mln euros -insurance body

PARIS, June 25 (Reuters) - A wave of floods and storms that hit France during the spring is estimated to have the country’s insurers some 430 million euros ($501.4 million), said the FFA French insurance federation on Monday.

There were flash-floods in Paris in May and June, while back in January heavy rainfall had caused the River Seine to engulf riverside walkways in the capital and had led the world-famous Louvre museum to close a basement display of Islamic art. ($1 = 0.8576 euros) (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)