France tells Iran 'clear gestures' needed for nuclear deal dialogue to resume

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that Tehran must make clear and immediate gestures to allow dialogue to resume on the 2015 nuclear deal, the Elysee palace said on Tuesday.

Macron also told Rouhani he was “deeply concerned” by Iran’s decisions violating the Vienna 2015 treaty.

“Having reminded (Rouhani) of the efforts made by France with its partners in the last years to reach a negotiated solution, the (French) head of state stressed it was important that Iran made clear and immediate gestures so that dialogue can resume with all parties to the Vienna deal,” the statement said.