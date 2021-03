FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil and gas company Total is seen in Rueil-Malmaison, near Paris, France, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq has signed a heads of agreement with Total to build four giant energy projects in the Middle East country, including a seawater project and plants for processing natural gas, its oil ministry said on Monday.

The initial agreement was signed during a visit by Total Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne, the ministry said in a statement.