FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil and gas company Total is seen at a petrol station in Neuville Saint Remy, France, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iraq has signed a memorandum of understanding with Total to execute “large and promising projects” in the Middle Eastern country, particularly regarding use of natural gas and clean energy, its oil ministry said on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed during a visit by Total’s Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne, the ministry said in a statement.