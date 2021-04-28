Italy's Draghi welcomes arrest of leftist militants in France

ROME, April 28 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Mario Draghi welcomed on Wednesday the arrest in France of seven far-left militants, who face long prison terms in Italy after being convicted of numerous crimes, including murder and kidnapping. [nL1N2ML0J6

“The government expresses its satisfaction for France’s decision to initiate judicial procedures, requested by Italy, against those responsible for very serious crimes of terrorism, which have left an open wound,” Draghi’s office said in a statement.

“The memory of those barbaric acts is alive in the Italian conscience,” the statement added. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Crispian Balmer)