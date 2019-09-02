Japan and France to explore cooperation on auto technology

TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Japan and France on Monday said they had agreed to share information and explore deeper cooperation in next-generation auto technology, a move that could also be aimed at repairing the strained alliance between Nissan and Renault.

In a statement, Japan’s trade ministry said the two governments had agreed to start talks to bolster possible cooperation in areas such as automated driving, batteries and electric vehicles (EV). (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Writing by David Dolan; editing by David Evans)